Hollywood actor Viola Davis is currently in talks to reprise her character of Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series at HBO Max.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the new show would spin off from HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’, which included Viola Davis’ character Amanda Waller in the first season.

The actual plot details of the spinoff show are kept under wraps but as per sources the new series would be built based on Davis’ appearance as Waller in the season finale of ‘Peacemaker’ which streamed in February 2022 on HBO Max.

Leota Adebayo, played by Danielle Brooks on the show is supposed to be Waller’s (Viola Davis) daughter.

It is reported that Viola Davis will also be executive producing this series. Christal Henry (‘Watchmen’) will also be executive producing as well as writing this series. The other executive producers of the series will be James Gunn and ‘Peacemaker’ executive producer Peter Safran.

The show will be produced by Warner Bros. Television. Viola Davis has played the character of Amanda Waller for James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ as well the ‘Peacemaker’ and now she will be playing the character again for the spin off, but this time her character will be the central lead of the series.

This is the latest TV role for Davis, who has won an Academy Award for her performance in ‘Fences’. She is also widely known for her portrayal as Annalise Keating in the TV series, ‘How To Get Away With Murder’.

Currently Davis is starring as Michelle Obama in Showtime’s limited series, ‘The First Lady’. Viola Davis has also been nominated at the Academy Awards for her performances in ‘The Help, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘Doubt’.