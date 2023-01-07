WORLD

Violence after arrest of drug cartel boss in Mexico leaves 29 dead

NewsWire
0
0

A day of violent chaos following the arrest of Mexican drug cartel boss Ovidio Guzman left nineteen suspected gang members and 10 military personnel dead in the countrys Sinaloa state.

According to Mexican Defence Ministry, security forces captured Ovidio Guzman, the 32-year-old son of jailed kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, in the early hours of Thursday, prompting hours of unrest and shootouts with gang members.

The special forces operation was carried out in the town of Culiacan amid clashes, road blocks and vehicles set on fire, paralyzing the city since early morning and leading Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya to urge residents to stay indoors, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the second time Ovidio Guzman, alias “El Raton”, has been arrested. He was quickly released following his first arrest in 2019 after violence broke out in Sinaloa, threatening public safety.

Ovidio Guzman, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, is also wanted by US authorities for alleged drug trafficking.

Culiacan is considered a stronghold of the cartel, which continues its criminal operations despite the incarceration in the US of its original leader El Chapo.

