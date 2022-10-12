INDIATOP NEWS

Police raid in Uttarakhand leaves BJP leader’s wife dead, villagers trash cops

NewsWire
A raid by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the residence of a local BJP leader in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district went tragically wrong after his wife was shot dead, allegedly by a police bullet, leading to villagers confining and thrashing the police team.

The incident was reported on Wednesday from Bharatpur village in Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar.

According to the information, a team of Uttar Pradesh Police in plain clothes arrived here for a raid at the residence of Gurtaj Bhullar, a BJP’s local area Block President, in Bharatpur village under the Kunda police station area on Wednesday evening.

The raid was to nab a wanted dumper driver from Thakurdwara in Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly hiding at Bhullar’s house.

The family of Bhullar opposed the police action and allegedly clashed with them.

Their argument went on for half an hour, before it turned violent and saw firing from both the sides.

It was alleged that a bullet shot by the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel hit Bhullar’s wife Gurpreet Kaur, who died on the spot.

A large number of villagers then assembled at the spot, restrained the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel hostage, and badly thrashed them, leaving them seriously injured.

Following this, a team of the Uttarakhand Police from the local police station reached the spot along with extra force to control the situation.

Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manjunath T.C. said that in view of the deteriorating situation, forces from other districts have been called.

20221013-013801

