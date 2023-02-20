Violence erupted again in Patna’s Jethuli village on Monday as an angry mob torched a cigarette warehouse, house and a marriage hall.

These properties belong to Umesh Rai, a strongman in the village and an accused in Sunday’s firing incident in which two persons were killed.

On Sunday, Rai along with his relative, Baccha Rai and over one dozen men were involved in firing on Chenarik Rai and his family members and supporters after a dispute over the parking of a car. Two persons, namely Gautam Kumar Rai (25) and Raushan Kumar Rai (18) were killed in the firing while three others were injured. The incident started around 12.30 p.m. on Sunday and the firing continued till 3 pm. Over 50 rounds of firing took place in the village.

The family members of the victims went on a rampage on Monday morning and set the properties of the accused on fire. They had set a marriage hall and a car on fire on Sunday as well.

The aggressors also attacked the media persons and broke the cameras and mobile phones as well. They threatened to kill them too if they captured video of the violence.

Keeping in view the tense situation in the region, DSP Fatuha and other senior officials are camping in the disturbed areas. A large number of police forces also deployed there.

Baccha Rai, the main accused, who was involved in firing is currently at large. Police have arrested eight accused so far. Umesh Rai, the husband of Mukhiya of Jatholi village, has been arrested by Patna Police. He has close connections with some of the political leaders of the state.

“We have arrested eight persons so far and raids are on. The main accused Baccha Rai is on the run,” said rural SP Imran Masood.

According to an official, Chenarik Rai was parking his car in front of a plot which he claimed belonged to him. Umesh Rai on the other hand claimed that the land belonged to him. Umesh Rai’s relative, Baccha Rai who was also present there got involved in an altercation with Chenarik Rai. Soon Baccha Rai called Umesh Rai and others and they came in large numbers with firearms. They then opened fire on Chenarik Rai and others. Five persons sustained gunshot injuries and two of them, Gautam Rai and Raushan Rai, were killed on the spot. Three others were admitted to PMCH.

20230220-153407