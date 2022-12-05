The Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School and the Sakthi ECR international school at Kallakurichi reopened for physical classes on Monday after remaining closed for 145 days.

The school and its premises had witnessed violent scenes after the death of a Class XII student of the school. A violent mob vandalised the school and torched its buses on July 17 after the death of a girl student on July 13.

The Madras High Court had granted permission for the resumption of physical classes in the school for classes 9 to 12.

A joint inspection committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government had conducted a detailed inspection on the school and its premises and gave the green signal for its reopening.

Barring the third floor, the district administration had given permission for the school to resume classes on the ground, first and second floors of the block.

Permission has not been granted for block B even though it is ready to accomodate students. Blocks C and D are still unfit for functioning and are under repair.

District collector of Kallakurichi told media persons that security arrangements have been put in place prior to the reopening on Monday.

