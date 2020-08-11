Violence in Bengaluru over ‘derogatory’ social media post

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (IANS) Violent protests broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday over a “derogatory message” posted by a politician’s relative on social media.
A mob gathered outside Congress legislator Akanda Srinivas Murthy’s house where they shouted slogans against the post and also resorted to arson.
Murthy, the legislator from Pulikeshinagar, posted a video on social media asking the protesters to stay calm.
“Please don’t resort to violence over the mischievous work of some miscreants,” he appealed.
A large mob was also seen opposite the Kadugondanahalli police station in the city.
