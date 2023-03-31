INDIA

Violence in Bihar’s Sasaram ahead of Amit Shah rally

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar, massive violence arose in Sasaram city on Friday.

The violence was triggered during the Ram Navami march on Thursday when two groups were involved in a quarrel. Following that incident, unidentified hooligans set two houses on fire in Shahjalal Pir locality.

On Friday, the people of two groups involved in stone pelting on each other leading to violence. Sources have said that some firing incidents and bomb blasts also took place in the city.

Following the incident, a large police force was deployed at the affected areas to restore peace. District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and SP Vineet Kumar are at ground zero to take control of the situation. The district administration has also imposed section 144 at the affected area as well.

Due to the violence, traders of Kadirganj, Mubarakganj, Chaukhandi, and Navratna Bazar shut their shops.

Shah is slated a rally in Sasaram city on March 2. He will also do a rally in Nawada as well.

