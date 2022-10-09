A huge crowd that gathered in Gujarat’s Navsari district following an attack on Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel, set fire to a shop and vandalised the fire tender which reached the spot.

The violence broke out on Saturday.

Congress MLA from Vansda, Anant Patel was attacked by a group, in which he suffered injuries on his forehead. After this, his hundreds of supporters spilled over the road and resorted to violence. Reports said they set the shop of one of the attackers on fire.

Congress party’s national leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi condemned the attack and termed it a ‘cowardice act’.

Anant Patel in his complaint with the Khergam police station alleged that he with his supporters had gone to Khergam to meet local leaders, when Rinku Aahir, Bhikhu Aahir, and Kirti Aahir with their supporters stopped his vehicle, tried to pull him out of vehicle. After they failed, they ransacked his vehicle and hit him on his forehead in which he suffered injury.

The Khergam police station officer said that the complaint has been lodged against all three accused for rioting, armed with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly with common intent to commit crime, criminal intimidation, and sections of the Atrocity Act. The case is investigated by Deputy Superintendent of Police R.B. Faldu.

As the news of the attack on Anant Patel spread in his constituency, hundreds of supporters turned up at Khergam and resorted to violence. One supporter alleged that the police took three to four hours to lodge a complaint as the accused Bhikhubhai Aahir is BJP office-bearer and district panchayat member.

Congress MLA Anant Patel led a tribal movement against Par-Tapi-Narmada river linking project, because of which the ruling party had to drop the project. Congress state leaders led by leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathwa will visit Anant Patel later in the day.

