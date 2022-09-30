INDIA

Violence in MP court after lawyer commits suicide

NewsWire
0
0

An advocate practicing in Madhya Pradesh High Court bench of Jabalpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from ceiling fan at his residence on Friday.

Sources said that the deceased has been identified as Anurag Sahu.

He took the extreme step at his home. Earlier in the day, he appeared for a bail application of a murder accused.

Sources said while hearing a bail plea, Sahu had a heated argument with Justice Sanjay Dwivedi.

“During the hearing of a bail application, heated argument broke out between Justice Dwivedi and Sahu. This made the advocate so sad and upset that he later committed suicide at his home,” said an advocate in Jabalpur High Court.

Following the incident, several lawyers practicing in Jabalpur High Court staged a protest along with the body of deceased advocate Sahu. The agitation eventually turned violent.

When Justice Sanjay Dwivedi was not found at his bench, protesting lawyers entered Chief Justice Ravi Malimath’s court.

The lawyers vandalised the court room of Justice Dwivedi and shouted slogans against him while demanding a probe into the matter.

The police later went to the spot and resorted to mild cane-charge to control the situation.

20220930-231203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Shah virtually launches projects worth Rs 2,450 cr in Manipur

    Unregulated crypto fueling ransomware attacks globally: Report

    Odisha makes VLT system mandatory for new commercial vehicles from next...

    Puthupally’s ‘Kunjoonju’ Chandy not going to Nemom