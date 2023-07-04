Parts of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, especially the persistent tension epicenters, were rocked by massive violence over the forthcoming panchayat polls since early Tuesday morning just a day after the Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose’s visit to the district.

As per the latest news, one Trinamool Congress worker, Khagen Bhutiya (55) has been severely injured in a gun battle at Basanti. He has been shifted to the local primary block rural hospital and is under treatment there.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has blamed local BJP activists for the incident, which the latter has denied.

Following the incident, tension and sporadic clashes broke out in pockets at Basanti. Although a police contingent reached there to take control of the situation, tension was prevailing in the area till the time the report was filed.

Similarly massive clashes between Trinamool Congress and All India Secular Front (AISD) activists broke out late Monday night at Majerhat area at Bhangar in the same district which is quite close to the residence of the AISF legislator Naushad Siddique.

A huge police contingent accompanied by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel reached the post. However, because of the road-blockade the forces were unable to enter the spot initially. However, finally on early Tuesday morning they entered the pockets and brought the situation under control.

Local AISF leadership has alleged that the police had been deliberately acting in a one-sided manner by arresting their supporters only.

On Monday afternoon only, the Governor visited Basanti and met Manoara Piyada, the daughter of slain Trinamool Congress leader Jiyarul Molla allegedly killed by his own party colleagues early Sunday morning.

The Governor also gave a strong message on the on-going violence over the forthcoming polls for the three- tier panchayat system in West Bengal scheduled on July 8, 2023.

He also gave a 48 hours deadline for the state election commission and the government, which he described as competent authorities, to take concrete action against those perpetrating the violence.

On his way back from Bhangar, the Governor visited different retail markets in Kolkata to review the price of vegetables in the wake of reports of rising prices of essential food items.

