INDIA

Violence in UP’s Chandauli after girl dies due to alleged thrashing by police

Violence erupted in Manrajpur village under the limits of Saiyyedraja police station in Chandauli district late on Sunday night after a 21-year-old girl Nisha Yadav died due to alleged thrashing by police during a raid.

The incident led to violent protests by villagers who indulged in brick batting and tried to block national highway-2 after damaging an ambulance.

Nisha was grievously injured during a raid to nab her father and history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav.

Her sister also suffered grave injuries as she tried to cut the veins of her wrist.

SP Chandauli Ankur Agrawal said that Station Officer (SO) of Saiyyedraja has been suspended in this connection and process is underway to lodge FIR on a complaint from the family of Nisha.

IG Varanasi range K. Satyanarayan, who also took stock of incident site and met injured girl in district hospital, said on Monday that appropriate action was being taken after receiving complaint.

The condition of injured girl is stable, he said.

Reports stated that a team of police led by SO Saiyyedraja had raided the place of Kanhaiya Yadav. IG said that an externment order was issued against Kanhaiya having criminal history with police. Following issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him police had gone to search him.

However, Kanhaiya was not found after which cops tried to take his brother with them. Nisha opposed this bid of cops when she was allegedly thrashed by SO Saiyyedraja and died. Her sister also tried to cut her veins.

Meanwhile, scores of villagers gathered there and attacked police team in which several cops also suffered injuries. More unruly scenes were created by the angry mob of locals when the cops tried to take the body of Nisha for further action.

