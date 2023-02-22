A video of a violent carjacking in a Milton plaza shows two males smashing the vehicle window in broad daylight, pulling the female driver out of the seat and then driving off. Halton police said they are aware of the footage that has been shared online.

According to police at around 9:30 am on Tuesday, February 21, officers observed a stolen white pickup truck weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Derry Road and Holly Avenue in Milton. The vehicle approached the police cruiser and then fled at a high rate of speed. Police were not able to stop the vehicle as it fled. The same vehicle was later observed on several occasions driving erratically throughout Milton and was involved in two hit-and-run collisions as well as a gas drive-off at the Petro Canada located at 5 Main Street East at around 9:35 am. The truck was also seen driving through a fence at Pineview Public School, and into a playground where children were playing. Thankfully no physical injuries were reported during these incidents.

Then at around 9:40 am, police received a report of a carjacking at the Metro parking lot located at 1050 Kennedy Circle in Milton. The same white pickup truck struck a Honda CRV that was parked in the lot. Two male suspects exited the truck and smashed the driver’s side window of the CRV. The suspects opened the door and forcefully removed a female who was seated in the driver’s seat, the police report said The female was thrown to the ground by the suspects who entered the CRV and fled the parking lot. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stolen Honda CRV was later recovered by police in the area of Kennedy Road South in Brampton just before 3 pm. The vehicle was not occupied at the time. The white pickup truck (2014 Ford F250) had been reported stolen from Peel Region on January 7.

Police were looking for the two suspects on Wednesday morning. They were described as male, white, one approximately 6’2” tall, thin build, wearing a grey sweater and the second in his late 20’s, clean shaven, wearing a dark coloured hooded sweater.