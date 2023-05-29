Violent clashes broke out in Sudan’s capital Khartoum between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), just a few hours before the cease-fire deal between the two sides would expire.

According to eyewitnesses, the clashes took place on Monday in Omdurman and Bahri (Khartoum North) cities, where the Sudanese Army launched airstrikes on RSF sites in the two cities, while the RSF responded with anti-aircraft missiles, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to media reports, indirect negotiations are taking place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to extend the Agreement on a Short-Term Cease-fire and Humanitarian Arrangements, which was signed by the two sides on May 20 in Jeddah under Saudi-U.S. patronage.

The seven-day truce, which entered into force on May 22, is scheduled to expire at 9:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT) on Monday.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

In its latest update on the situation in Sudan on Wednesday, the International Organization for Migration said the conflict in Sudan has forced more than 1.36 million people to flee their homes, including nearly 320,000 who escaped to neighboring countries.

According to a report of the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate on Sunday, the casualty toll of civilians since the beginning of the clashes has climbed to 866 deaths and 3,721 injuries.

