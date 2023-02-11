INDIASOUTH ASIAWORLD

Violent mob in Nankana Sahib dragged naked body through streets as people hurled stones (2nd Ld)

A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on blasphemy charges, was lynched on Saturday in Pakistan Punjab’s Nankana Sahib after a mob broke into the police station where the victim was being held, media reports said on Saturday.

After killing the man, the violent mob dragged the naked body through the streets as more people threw sticks and stones at it, The Express Tribune reported.

The victim was accused of allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran while locals claimed he was involved in ‘witchcraft’.

Following the accusation, he was handed over to the local police. However, a mob later gathered at the police station soon after news of the incident spread in the area, the report said.

The mob demanded the police to hand over the accused.

In videos that surfaced on social media, the mob could be seen scaling the large gates of the Warburton police station, forcing it open, after which the crowd entered the building, The Express Tribune reported.

The mob then searched the police station for the victim, found and killed him, and then dragged the body naked through the streets as more people threw sticks and stones at the body.

“Total madness!!! An angry mob attacked the police station in Nankana Sahib. Reportedly an accused of blasphemy was killed and his body was burnt by the mob. Apparently, police were unable to control the situation,” read a tweet.

A second video showed young children – purportedly part of the mob – smiling inside the police station, as broken glass and overturned furniture could be seen strewn about.

In response to the Nankana Sahib incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered a probe inti the matter and expressed his concern about the failure of the police to stop the violent mob, Samaa TV reported.

Through a statement, he emphasised that the rule of law must be upheld and no one should be allowed to interfere with the legal process.

The Prime Minister emphasised that maintaining peace and order is the primary responsibility of the institutions involved.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Punjab Inspector General of Police, Usman Anwar, has suspended two senior cops for failing to prevent the mob lynching, Dawn reported.

A police statement said that the IG has suspended Nankana Sahib circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Waraq and Warburton SHO Feroz Bhatti.

“No one is allowed to take the law into their hands no matter how influential they are,” the IG was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has condemned the incident, saying it was regrettable the way the charged mob attacked the blasphemy accused, Dawn reported.

“Inhuman torture and killing a person accused of blasphemy and attacking the police station is regrettable and condemnable,” Ashrafi said in a tweet.

