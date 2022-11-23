SCI-TECHWORLD

Violent protests erupt at Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in China

Workers at Apple iPhone supplier Foxconns largest factory in China clashed with security forces and company officials amid protests over late bonus payments for work during Covid lockdowns, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to South China Morning Post, violent protests broke out at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, central China, that is already facing an exodus of employees over fresh Covid breaks.

The latest problem can further hamper Apple’s supply chain ahead of the holiday shopping season.

“The protests started after workers, who have been under strict covid lockdown for weeks, learned bonus payments would be delayed,” said the report.

Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, said in a statement that there had been public protests and “violence” at the factory.

“With respect to violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the company added.

Hundreds of workers were seen in social media videos, marching down a road, throwing sticks and bricks at anti-riot police.

One former worker was quoted as saying that the terms of a “retention allowance”, promised to new employees who stay at the plant until February 15, 2023, had been changed, according to reports.

The workers now need to stay until March 15 to receive the bonus, according to the report.

