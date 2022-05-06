Australia’s state of Tasmania has been experiencing extreme weather conditions, which has seen torrential rain and thunderstorms inundate parts of the island state.

A record-breaking amount of rain was dumped on the state’s capital of Hobart during the 24 hours to 9 a.m. on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 85.2 mm rain was the city’s highest daily total since 2018.

The nearby Mount Wellington was hit by 124 mm of rain, a two-year high, according to Weatherzone.

Weatherzone’s Total Lightning Network also detected roughly 10,000 lightning strikes in Hobart during the 12 hours ending at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Heavy rain, dangerous thunderstorms and blustery winds are still affecting southern and eastern parts of Tasmania.

Energy provider TasNetworks said severe weather conditions caused a number of outages, affecting 2,482 customers in the south of the state.

They are still investigating multiple reports of fallen trees and powerlines in affected areas.

Tasmania’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued some current minor and moderate flood warnings for rivers around the state, such as Jordan River, Macquarie River, Huon River, South Esk River and Coal River.

BoM forecasted that the heavy rain at times may ease in the afternoon, while possible thunderstorms may occur in the southern half of the state.

