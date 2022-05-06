WORLD

Violent storms bring record rain to Australia’s Tasmania

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s state of Tasmania has been experiencing extreme weather conditions, which has seen torrential rain and thunderstorms inundate parts of the island state.

A record-breaking amount of rain was dumped on the state’s capital of Hobart during the 24 hours to 9 a.m. on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 85.2 mm rain was the city’s highest daily total since 2018.

The nearby Mount Wellington was hit by 124 mm of rain, a two-year high, according to Weatherzone.

Weatherzone’s Total Lightning Network also detected roughly 10,000 lightning strikes in Hobart during the 12 hours ending at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Heavy rain, dangerous thunderstorms and blustery winds are still affecting southern and eastern parts of Tasmania.

Energy provider TasNetworks said severe weather conditions caused a number of outages, affecting 2,482 customers in the south of the state.

They are still investigating multiple reports of fallen trees and powerlines in affected areas.

Tasmania’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued some current minor and moderate flood warnings for rivers around the state, such as Jordan River, Macquarie River, Huon River, South Esk River and Coal River.

BoM forecasted that the heavy rain at times may ease in the afternoon, while possible thunderstorms may occur in the southern half of the state.

20220506-145405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3-day ceasefire begins in Afghanistan

    HK suspends import of poultry products from US over bird flu

    Russia to continue supporting Belarus amid Western pressure: Putin

    Amazon Games Studio Head Mike Frazzini steps down