As Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) missed the bus in getting any ministerial berth in the second Cabinet expansion in Bihar, its chief Mukesh Sahani is not pleased and is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening, sources said.

Sources close to Sahani said that the VIP chief was expecting at least one more ministerial berth for his party but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inducted only 10 more BJP legislators, 5 of JD-U, former BSP leader Jama Khan and one Independent into his Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

Sahani was also reportedly expecting an “upgrade” in his portfolio in case another ministerial birth for the party was not forthcoming. Sahani was said to be eyeing the Public Works Department. He currently holds Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolio.

Sahani had lost the 2020 Assembly elections but was elected as Legislative Council member recently.

VIP is part of National Democratic Alliance in Bihar and played a crucial role in the formation of the Nitish Kumar government for another term.

In the last Assembly elections, the BJP won 74 seats, JD-U 43, HAM 4 and VIP 4. The NDA tally of 125 MLAs is just above the simple majority mark of 122. In case he opts to sit out of the government, it could be destabilised.

Nitish Kumar, in a bid to stabilise his government, had included former BSP MLA Jama Khan, who crossed over to the Janata Dal-United, and Independent MLA Sumit Singh in his Cabinet on Tuesday.

–IANS

ajk/tsb