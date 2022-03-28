INDIA

A day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended to the Governor to sack animal husbandry and fisheries minister Mukesh Sahani, deputy chief minister and BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said that the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has no existence in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

“The three MLAs of VIP had joined the BJP. So, now the party has no existence in the Bihar Assembly. The action has been taken against Mukesh Sahani and everyone knows the case,” Prasad said.

The Bihar deputy chief minister reached Muzaffarpur for the campaigning of BJP candidate Baby Kumari, who is contesting the Bochahan by-election. The seat became vacant after the demise of VIP MLA Musafir Paswan.

Meanwhile Raju Singh, the former VIP MLA who joined BJP said: “Mukesh Sahani is a politically immature person who does not know the ABCD of politics. We suggested to him that the policies and approach he had taken during the Uttar Pradesh election was not right. Despite that he refused to take our suggestions.”

“In India, politics has certain parameters which we have to follow to become successful. Moreover, if we have an alliance with the BJP, we have to follow the line of Modi and Yogi. Mukesh Sahani wants to stay in the NDA and also wants to abuse the BJP. That is not the right approach. He claimed that he is a son of ‘Mallah’ (Boat seller), but I believe that he is a son of a corporate,” Singh said.

