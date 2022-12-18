Music composer Vipin Patwa talks about his Indie song ‘Tu Mujhse Juda’ starring Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh, sung by Akhil Sachdeva.

Patwa said: “It was a very good experience. When the song came to me, it was a three-minute track they had made approximately four and a half minutes long because of its storyline. They asked me to add an element or piece of music to make this song a bit longer, so I added some Pahadi folk music to it.”

On how he come on board for the song, Patwa said: “I had composed a Pahadi folk melody. Kumaar Ji was the lyricist for the same, and since it was very short notice when I was just about to deliver the song.”

“I asked my wife to just hum the song, and when she hummed the song, I liked her voice and asked her if she can sing this song, and my wife readily agreed to do so, and this is how I added the portion in the empty places in the song according to the video, and as always, it was a collective effort.”

After composing music for popular Hindi films, the talented composer’s last Indie song ‘Naach Baby’ was also a superhit that has now crossed over 21 million-plus views on Youtube.

When asked about his expectations from ‘Tu Mujhse Juda’, Patwa said: “There are expectations from every song, but my work is to give my best in whatever I do and submit the work, or else when you expect more and sometimes a song works or if it does not work, it shall not affect us.

“The one thing I always keep in mind is whether I enjoy the song when I make it. If you like your own work and are happy with it, I am sure others will too. People do have expectations from me, and I have expectations from this song that it will work, and I am hoping for the best with this song because it has an original melody and goes well with the video.”

He started his journey as an RJ on All India Radio in 2002. In January 2009, he landed in Mumbai. After some years of struggle, Vipin got his first break with Joe Rajan’s ‘Luv You Soniyo’.

Soon after ‘Luv You Soniyo’, his compositions in films like ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, ‘De De De Pyaar De’, ‘The Girl On The Train’, ‘Main Aur Charles’, ‘Bollywood Diaries’, ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Ye Stupid Pyar’ were appreciated.

Revealing his future projects, Patwa added: “My future projects include a few singles for Zee Music Company and some other companies too, one film ‘Hari Om Hari’, one comedy film for Krushna Abhishek, and one Randeep Hooda film too, so there are a lot of films in the pipeline.”

