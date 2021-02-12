Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah said he is connecting back to his roots with his upcoming medical thriller show, “Human”.

The show is not about Covid but highlights medical trials that have taken place across the world for decades now.

“‘Human’ is my dream project,” he said, adding: “I used to do this kind of stuff in theatre, and with ‘Human’, I am connecting back to the roots. It’s a first for me on the digital space and it’s the complete opposite of what I have done in 20 years of my Hindi film career.”

The show stars Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, and is directed by Shah and Mozez Singh.

“I first had the idea to do something in the space of medical trials around three and a half years ago. I discussed the idea with Mozez in 2019 and he was equally excited about it. We then decided to go ahead and develop it into a story,” Vipul said.

“Mozez came back to me in a few months after our initial meeting with a complete story in place. When I heard it, I knew this had the potential to be something completely different and path breaking and. Then Mozez put together and ran the writers room and the writing team wrote diligently all through 2020,” he added.

Vipul continued: “It was a complex show to write as it had to be written in a way that would make sense to the audience. The writers rooms did a great job of putting it all together and of making the world of drug trials edgy, entertaining and completely relatable. This is a very important subject for society and we wanted to ensure that we present it with all its sensitivities and complexities intact. As a team, we have all been deeply involved in getting the story right.”

The show went on the floors in Mumbai on January 21. The show is co-written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerji. It is slated to premiere later this year.

