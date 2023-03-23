ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Namastey London’ completes 16 years, he calls it a ‘special film’ for him

As Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial ‘Namastey London’ completed 16 years, he talked about the film and what makes it special to him. He also recalls working with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the film.

‘Namastey London’ is a story of a Punjabi boy and British girl featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen in supporting roles. Released in 2007, the film completed 16 years on Thursday. The film received a positive response for direction, story, and music.

Vipul, who has directed films like ‘Aankhen’, ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’, ‘Action Replayy’, among others went down memory lane and shared how it was to work with Akshay and Katrina in the film.

He said: “‘Namastey London’ is a very special film for me. I always look to deliver stories that speak to the current generation and Namastey London was one of them. With the film, I tried to redefine the way love was visualised by the people. It was a great journey with Akshay and Katrina playing the leads.”

On the completion of 16 years, he said: “As the film is counting its glorious 16 years today, it’s really a moment to cherish for me as well as for the entire team as the film is receiving the same love as it received at the time of its release.”

