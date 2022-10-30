ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vipul Shah offers to release ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant’s version of ‘Ki Jaana’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Double XL’ producer Vipul D. Shah asked ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Senjuti Das to sing her version of the song ‘Ki Jaana’ from his film.

Post her performance, impressed by her singing, Vipul said: “I regularly follow ‘Indian Idol’ this time and the contestants wow me with their voice every single time. I feel they are very deserving. Hearing Senjuti today, I want to release her version of ‘Ki Jaana’.”

Talking about the show, he added: “I love ‘Indian Idol’ because everyone here is self-made including the judges.”

Adding to the conversation, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha also appreciated her talent and said: “Your performance seemed very effortless and beautifully sung. I felt like I was listening to a finished playback product.”

Singer and judge Neha Kakkar who was the also impressed with her singing added: “Senjuti, you are a very intelligent singer. You are so balanced to sing two songs with balanced feelings. The 2 songs you have sung are of different styles. For me, you are a finale singer already.”

Judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and hosted by guest host Harsh Limbachiyaa, ‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221030-133803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Operation Romeo’: A blend of toxic masculinity and modern...

    Arshi Khan wants to learn wrestling from The Great Khali

    Kartik Aaryan responds to Ranveer Singh’s mimicry of him on ‘Koffee...

    Poonam Dhillon recalls giving jewellery to Padmini Kolhapure who eloped to...