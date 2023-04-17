ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vipul Shah on ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’: ‘Social media spurs crime’

NewsWire
0
0

Director and producer Vipul Shah spoke about his show ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ and what makes it different from other crime dramas. He also shared his experience working with Vikrant Massey.

He said: “‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ is very different from other crime shows because it targets youth and focuses on their issues and crimes. The show addresses the people who get influenced by social media, lose their path in the dark world of crime. It holds their perception and temperament and also the host is very vulnerable, coming in front of an audience as a brother and friend. The role of the host which is majorly different from other shows is what makes ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ a unique concept.”

Vipul is known for directing movies like ‘Aankhen’, ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘London Dreams’, ‘Action Replayy’, and many more.

About working with Vikrant, he said: “It is a pleasure working with Vikrant because he is a much-grounded person and a versatile actor. He doesn’t do anything without any purpose, and he actually thinks before he speaks every line. With a thorough and keen check, he went deep inside every story before narrating it. I think he contributed beautifully to the show and he is being appreciated for it as well.”

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu, ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

20230417-174203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Pathaan’ row: Youth detained in Assam for ‘provocative’ statement

    Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance after wedding

    Popular Assamese actor Nipon Goswami dead

    Aparna Sen recalls stint on Busan jury as ‘The Rapist’ wins...