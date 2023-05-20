ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

NewsWire
0
0

‘The Kerala Story’ maker Vipul Shah and his team are aiming to empower women, especially underprivileged ones by giving them commando training.

Talking about the same, he said: “Women are extremely strong but over the years, our society has taken their power. So any attempt made by anyone to give women their strength back should always be welcomed, encouraged and that is why we have decided to go and visit these tribal girls.

“These girls are very brave and they are learning self-defense techniques and preparing for the challenges ahead of them. We want to see how they learn, what they learn. I am looking forward to spending some time with them.”

‘The Kerala Story’ is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director, and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

20230520-115605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’: Production woes for Salman starrer as co-stars...

    After ‘Splitsvilla X4’, social media star Sakshi Dwivedi eyes ‘Bigg Boss’

    Vishal Dadlani on ‘Pathaan’: ‘This film is a meeting of passion’

    Disney India announces 2021-2022 movie slate, kickstarting with ‘Eternals’