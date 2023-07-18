INDIA

Vir Das announces world tour: It’s about shining spotlight on incredible talent within Indian comedy scene

NewsWire
Star stand-up comic Vir Das has announced his world tour to date, titled Mind Fool. Talking about it, he says it’s not about him but about shining a spotlight on incredible talent within the Indian comedy scene.

The comedian and actor stated that he will be performing in Carnegie Hall, Opera House, The Apollo, and The Kennedy Centre.

Vir Das said, “I am beyond excited to embark on the Mind Fool world tour, which promises to be a monumental milestone for Indian comedy. It’s a privilege to be recognised as an international comedian and to have the opportunity to perform at renowned venues like Carnegie Hall, Opera House, The Apollo, and The Kennedy Centre.”

“This tour is not just about me; it’s about shining a spotlight on the incredible talent within the Indian comedy scene and inspiring artists around the world. Get ready for an unforgettable comedy extravaganza that will transcend borders and bring laughter to audiences across the globe!”

Spanning an impressive 33 countries, the Mind Fool world tour will take Vir Das to some of the most iconic venues worldwide.

Audiences can expect unforgettable performances at legendary locations including Carnegie Hall in New York, Opera House in Sydney, The Apollo in London, The Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, Dubai Opera in Dubai, and The Esplanade in Singapore, to name just a few. Mind Fool isn’t limited to these world-renowned destinations.

The tour will also make its way to various other cities, showcasing Vir Das’s unique brand of humor in Melbourne, Jakarta, Seattle, Cairo, Muscat, Tokyo, Auckland, and many more. In addition to its global reach, the tour will embark on a remarkable journey through 35 Indian cities, bringing laughter and joy to audiences across the country. Kicking off in September 2023, the Mind Fool tour promises to be an extraordinary experience that will captivate comedy enthusiasts worldwide.

Running until mid-2024, the tour will grant fans ample opportunity to witness Vir Das’s exceptional talent and comedic prowess.

