Vir Das: Comedy can be utilised for positive change

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor-comedian Vir Das feels comedy can be utilised to usher positive change, and is set to support charity for Covid frontline workers.

“Comedians, artistes or even art for that matter has the larger responsibility of stretching beyond the set role of entertaining people,” said Vir Das.

His comedy special “Inside Out” will premiere on his website on August 21, and the comic artiste has zeroed in on NGOs through which he will contribute proceeds from the gig.

“I strongly feel and know comedy can be utilised for positive change too, and that’s what we intend to do with ‘Inside Out’,” he pointed out.

“In a somewhat unkind world, where we have seen so many people getting displaced it is upon us, the privileged lot, to support those who are struggling to make ends meet. So while I do want to make people laugh primarily, I wish that the proceeds of this special go to people who are working on the frontline so we can take an hour out of our lives and laugh,” he said.

“Inside Out” has been created from his 30 virtual shows between March and June this year.

–IANS

