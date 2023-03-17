Goa Police claimed that a letter circulating on social media alleging extortion of club and restaurant owners in the state by a prominent political leader originated from a mobile number used in Vietnam, and was found to be fake.

An enquiry was conducted by the state Crime Branch and the complaint regarding extortion was found to be fake, Crime branch Superintendent of Police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said.

“We, the various club and restaurant owners from Goa, would like to seek your kind attention towards extortion by Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Pandurang Sawant by using goons and collection agents,” reads the ‘fake’ viral letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

“We would like to inform you that two persons namely Tendulkar and Paldoskar (habitual offender and notorious goons) are being used by Chief Minister for extorting a monthly amount (ranges from 2 lakhs to 30 lakhs) as per the size of the club and restaurant. If denied, commercial tax and excise depts are used to raid the premises. Further the duo Tendulkar and Paldoskar have informed us that CM would use his good office to make use of ED, DRI, NCB & IT to raid our premises,” it added.

“On enquiry it was found that there were no names of complainants in the complaint other than seven illegible signatures. The complaint originated from a Vietnam number +84 334364121 via WhatsApp, from which it was sent to different numbers on March 16,” the Crime Branch SP said.

Chief Minister Sawant said that he has ordered thorough inquiry into the issue.

“I have asked to probe this whole matter and also to check whether signatures on that letter are fake or real. If someone is involved in extortion, we will not tolerate. They will be punished,” he said.

“… Some people are taking political mileage by making such complaints (fake letter). My administration is clean and will not tolerate such things,” Sawant said.

20230318-044803