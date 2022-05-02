Kili Paul who took the Internet by storm and garnered the adoration of several Indians the world over for his viral videos where he and his sister Neema can be seen lip syncing perfectly and dancing to Bollywood songs has reportedly been injured grievously.

The Tanzanian content creator along with his sister gathered a number of loyal followers and fans on social media for their obvious fondness for Bollywood songs. Not only have they won the adoration of netizens but even Bollywood celebrities like Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Emraan Hashmi and others were amazed and showered praises on him for his talent.

Now, in what can only be called a shocking event, Kili Paul posted on his Instagram a picture of him lying on stretcher, injured, and he wrote, “People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me.”

He wrote another Instagram story in which he stated, “I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself. My right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches. I was beaten by sticks and clubs, but thank God, I defended myself after beating two people. They ran away but I was already injured. Pray for me…this is scary (sic).”

He also shared a video on his YouTube channel where he is seen lying down with bandages on his thumb and injuries on his legs.

Not long ago, Kili was honoured by Tanzania’s High Commission of India for his viral videos in February 2022. He shared the award on his Instagram handle. Kili Paul was also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ session.