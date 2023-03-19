The Delhi Police have traced the girl and her two male friends who could be seen pushing her into a private cab in a viral video after an altercation in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

The incident had happened late on Saturday night.

DCP of Outer Delhi Harender Kumar Singh said that they got a PCR call regarding this by an onlooker after which an FIR under section 365 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged and teams were formed to look into it.

The cab owner was identified as Deepak, a resident of Gurugram and a team was sent to his house. Police learnt this car was sold to many persons and was also being used by many drivers. The drivers used to take bookings through Ola.

“Finally, we traced the last driver who was operating it. He told us he got a booking from Rohini to Vikaspuri by a girl and two boys. On the way they had a fight. We traced the girl and the boys on the basis of their booking. They told us that due to an altercation the girl got down the car and her friend forcefully got her back into the car,” the official said.

The police said that they were counselling the girl and as per her statement will decide the future course of action.

