With a video of a group of school students, both boys and girls, drinking beer in a bus going viral, police in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district have launched investigation into the matter.

The police said that the students belong to a government school and that they were travelling from Thirukuzhakundram to Thachur.

As the video of students in uniform consuming beer went viral, the Tamil Nadu Education Department had initiated a probe after it was found that the students are from the state.

On detailed investigation, it was found that the students belong to a government school in Chengalpattu and the matter was handed over to the police.

“The incident has taken place outside the school and police has already commenced an investigation. Once they give the report, we will take appropriate action,” Chengalpattu District Education Officer Rose Nirmala told IANS.

She also said that the incident took place on Tuesday.

