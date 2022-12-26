INDIA

Viral video shows UP cop brutally thrashing woman in lock-up

A video has gone viral on the social media where a police officer in Kanpur is seen brutally beating a woman in lock-up.

The video, which was shared on the Samajwadi Party’s Twitter account, has sparked outrage among the public.

The footage, which is over two minutes long, shows the woman begging for help and shouting in pain as the police officer, who is believed to be a sub-inspector in the Kakwan area of Kanpur, mercilessly thrashes and manhandles her.

The cop is apparently aware that his actions are being recorded and he tries to defend himself, saying: “You people are not doing the right thing with police, whatever you doing is wrong.”

Despite this, he continues to assault the woman until the end of the video.

The Samajwadi Party has condemned the incident and called for an investigation into the actions of the police officer.

In a tweet, it has demanded an investigation into the incident and strict action against the cop.

