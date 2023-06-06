INDIA

Viral video shows woman crying for help as man forcefully conducts marriage

A video showing a woman crying for help even as a man forcefully conducts marriage rituals, purportedly in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, has gone viral.

Sharing the video on Twitter, AAP leader Naresh Balyan questioned why no action has been taken regarding the incident.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, also sharing the video, tweeted: “In Jaisalmer, a girl is kidnapped and forced to marry in a barren desert. No police came, no arrest was made? Rajasthan is ashamed of such incidents under the protection of power! When will all this be stopped? How long will our sisters and daughters live under the shadow of fear?”

