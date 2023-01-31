SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Virat, Anushka visit Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh ahead of Test series against Australia

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the Test series against Australia, former India captain Virat Kohli visited Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The photos of the couple’s Asharam trip have gone viral on social media, in which Virat and Anushka can be seen seeking blessings at the Ashram.

Earlier, Kohli also visited Vrindavan with Anushka and daughter Vamika before the ODI series against Sri Lanka this month.

The Test series against Australia, which will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship, is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

20230131-133006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘GOAT’: Fans go crazy as Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill smash ...

    Women’s Ashes Test: Knight, Brunt lead England fightback before rain forces...

    Taijul Islam’s five-wicket haul in Bangladesh’s clean sweep of ODI series...

    IPL 2022: Clinical Punjab Kings outplay Chennai Super Kings by 54...