Ahead of the Test series against Australia, former India captain Virat Kohli visited Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The photos of the couple’s Asharam trip have gone viral on social media, in which Virat and Anushka can be seen seeking blessings at the Ashram.

Earlier, Kohli also visited Vrindavan with Anushka and daughter Vamika before the ODI series against Sri Lanka this month.

The Test series against Australia, which will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship, is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

