SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Virat, Anushka visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers

NewsWire
0
0

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor-wife Anushka Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Kohli was in Indore to play the third Test match vs Australia that got over within the span of three days; the visitors won the third Test by nine wickets.

In a video that has been widely shared online, the couple can be seen sitting inside the temple along with other pilgrims.

Earlier this year, the duo also visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika. While in Vrindavan, the family paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram, in Rishikesh, they visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram.

20230304-101404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka, Bangladesh look to move up in WTC standings

    Raina’s contribution to cricket is invaluable, says Shubman Gill

    IND v BAN, 1st Test: Pujara, Iyer smash fifties, carry India...

    FIFA Women’s World Cup: Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand ‘shocked &...