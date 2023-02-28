SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Virat doesn’t give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj revealed his struggle to bowl talismanic batter Virat Kohli in the nets and said the former Indian skipper doesn’t give rest to seamers to settle after delivering a bowl.

“Pujji Bhai (Cheteshwar Pujara), he plays with a deep focus in Test cricket… Virat bhai does not give rest to the fast bowler. He gets ready immediately after hitting the shot, I don’t even get time to settle,” Siraj said on SG Cricket YouTube channel when asked which batsman he enjoys bowling in the nets.

“After hitting the shot, the batsman looks here and there, but Virat Bhai… he gets ready immediately. He has this passion… his aggression, which is amazing about a superstar like him,” he added.

Siraj has been impressive for India in ODIs and also made it into the Indian Test XI on most occasions. The paceman is currently a part of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy squad.

