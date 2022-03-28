Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had rejected Parthiv Patel’s suggestion to include India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the team in 2014.

Once an important part of RCB set-up, Patel had suggested Kohli to include Bumrah in the team, but former India captain did not seem interested.

“In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there’s this bowler named Bumrah. Have a look at him. Virat replied saying ‘Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?’ (Leave it. What will such players do?” Patel said on Cricbuzz.

Bumrah, is the first Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in a Test innings in South Africa, England and Australia during the same calendar year. The 28-year-old has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians.

“When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn’t have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussions going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him,” Patel said.

