ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Virat Kohli hits a six with his ‘Oo Antava’ dance

NewsWire
0
11

The latest public figure to be bitten by the ‘Pushpa’ bug is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who was seen in a viral video grooving to the chartbuster track ‘Oo Antava’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster.

Devi Sri Prasad, the music director of the film, also reacted to Virat’s performance on his composition. Speaking about the viral video, DSP said, “It’s a brilliant feeling for any musician to watch the greats of the country enjoy their music. It made me happy to watch Virat grooving to ‘Oo Antava'”.

Virat Kohli sent shockwaves across the Internet as he shook his leg to the track at Glenn Maxwell and his long-time girlfriend Vini Ramani’s wedding bash that was held in a bio-bubble.

Virat attended the wedding with his actress wife Anushka Sharma. Anushka even shared the picture of themselves from the wedding celebrations. Taking a quirky route, she wrote in the caption, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife.”

20220428-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prateik Babbar inspired by Chris Hemsworth for new action role

    Amit Tandon wants to resume acting career on OTT

    Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ release postponed to May 27

    First Producer, Now Director? Salman Khan rumoured to direct ‘Kabhi Eid...