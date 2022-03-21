SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Virat Kohli joins Royal Challengers Bangalore preparatory camp for IPL 2022

By NewsWire
0
31

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) preparations for the upcoming 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Maharashtra with former skipper Virat Kohli joining the squad on Monday.

With RCB fans seeking information regarding Kohli’s plans for the last many days as the other players had joined the preparatory camp, the RCB on Monday tweeted the much-anticipated good news on Monday.

“King Kohli has arrived! That’s it. That’s the news,” tweeted the official social media handle of the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise.

The franchise also tweeted some photographs of Kohli’s arrival and former India and RCB skipper smiling after settling in his room. Video clips of his arrival at the team’s base too were doing the rounds of social media sites on Monday.

Kohli has been with the Royal Challengers since the inception of the league in 2008 and was their skipper for eight seasons before he relinquished captaincy at the start of this season.

The 33-year-old Kohli is the all-time leading batter in the IPL with 6283 runs from 207 matches at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 129.54 with the highest score of 113.

Though he will not be leading RCB in this edition of IPL, he will still be their main batsman.

20220322-001006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Oman Cricket unveils ‘Hayaa Cricket’ anthem ahead of men’s T20 World...

Karthik to leave commentary panel after 3rd Test, fly to IPL

ICC appoints working group to review cricket in Afghanistan (ld)

Women’s World Cup: Had a chat with Mithali to score 4-5...