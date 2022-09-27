Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has called Virat Kohli as one of the best chase masters in the world of cricket, adding that the solidity the former skipper provides to the team is just unrivalled.

Virat played a pivotal role in helping India win the three-match T20I series against Australia in the last game at Hyderabad, scoring a 48-ball 63 that helped the hosts chase down the Kangaroos’ competitive target of 187 to seal the series 2-1.

With his 104-run stand with charismatic batter Suryakumar Yadav (69), it was a treat to watch the two batters go about their task of punishing the visitors’ bowling that had the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green among others.

Ever during the Asia Cup in the UAE recently, Kohli, returning to the side after taking a month-long break from the game to recharge his batteries, was in peak batting form.

“I mean that’s the key to Indian cricket. I mean it’s been that for a while, for a long time. I mean there was a period where Virat Kohli would score runs and if there was anything, MS Dhoni would finish it off at the end,” said Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

“But now with the personnel changing around Virat Kohli, it’s made it easier for him and it’s made it easier for everyone else around him to play at a whole different ball game and the solidity that Virat Kohli provides and for me it’s always been the solidity of Virat Kohli, not the striking ability. That’s why he was a chase master. He is a chase master. He understands the pace of the game.”

Jadeja conceded Kohli might not be the best in terms of striking ability and hitting massive sixes, but his consistency is priceless.

“He may not have the striking ability that a lot of players have around the world and in that Indian team but there is no one else that I know who has the consistency of Virat Kohli,” added Jadeja.

The former Indian batter also highlighted why Kohli is such a fearsome name in any cricketing echelons, pointing out, “So if consistency is what you want, this is your man and he’s not shown it today, he’s been showing it to you for 10, 12, 15 years. It’s just that when you expect him to do what the others do, that’s when the trouble begins.”

