ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

Virat Kohli to feature in rap song ‘Naya Sher’ for Royal Challenge

NewsWire
0
0

Former India captain Virat Kohli said that he has never shied away from making bold choices as he will be seen featuring in a rap song titled ‘Naya Sher’ by rappers Divine and Jonita Gandhi.

Virat Kohli will be featured in a rap song for Royal Challenge.

This new anthem showcases how bold choices make a difference as Divine and Jonita drop hard-hitting bars as Virat Kohli dances along.

Speaking on the occasion, Virat Kohli said: “I’ve always been a player who never shies away from making bold choices on or off the field. I continue to carry the same attitude that helped me become who I am.”

He added: “The boy from West Delhi would not be who he is if I had not made bold choices back then. It was a surreal experience shooting this song. I was myself whilst we shot this. To all the Naya Shers, Naya Daur, yeh tumhara kissa hai.”

20230106-111203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Delhi Crime 2’ Aakash Dahiya: Every character I play will not...

    IANS Review: ‘The Lost Daughter’: A complex, riveting psychological drama (IANS...

    Guru Randhawa drops ‘Signs’ music video from ‘Man of the Moon’

    Zoe Kravitz thinks call-out culture is ‘out of control’