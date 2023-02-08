Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli will launch the inaugural ‘one8 Run’, scheduled for March 26, in Bengaluru. The run is open to everyone across three competitive categories — 5kms, 10kms, and 18 kms.

With a view of encouraging a healthier lifestyle, Kohli himself will flag off the first edition of the run, which is being operated by star cricketer’s ‘one8’ brand. This run in Bengaluru gives amateur runners and seasoned athletes the opportunity to be part of a larger community.

“Fitness and Bengaluru both have a special place in my heart. Launching the one8 run in Bengaluru serves as a great opportunity for us to engage with the city’s people and build a strong community of budding runners. Focusing on fitness has helped me maintain a healthier lifestyle, and I hope this run helps promote the same message,” Kohli was quoted as saying in a media release.

On the cricketing front, Kohli will be seen in action during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, starting from Thursday. Though he found his white-ball form and is back to being the best at it, the right-hander still hasn’t found his midas touch in Tests yet.

He hasn’t made a Test century since November 2019 and averaged just 26.50 last year in the format. A series against Australia, an opposition he relishes facing off against, should provide Kohli the perfect opportunity to rediscover his form in Test cricket. He averages 48.05 against Australia in his Test career, which comes down to 33 in home conditions.

After playing the first Test at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, India and Australia will play the next three Tests in New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamshala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).

India are the current holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the last three series against Australia in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21, while Australia last won a Test series in India in 2004.

