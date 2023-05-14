Celebrating the cherished occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Virat Kohli expressed his heartfelt wishes by sharing a series of delightful throwback photographs featuring the incredible women in his life.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a series of pictures of his beloved mother Saroj Kohli, his adoring wife Anushka Sharma, and his mother-in-law Ashima Sharma.

He captioned the post, “Happy Mother’s Day” and tagged his wife @AnushkaSharma

The first picture was the silhouette of his wife Anushka with daughter Vamika on her lap, In the second frame, Kohli can be seen with his mother, and Anushka sharing the frame with her mother.

In the third frame, Kohli’s mother can be seen enjoying herself with his mother-in-law.

Anushka was the first person to comment on the post and wrote, “Thank you”. with a love sign.

Since posting online, Virat’s post has been viewed over 1 million times with a plethora of comments from his fans.

