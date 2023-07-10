INDIA

Virat turns cameraman for Anushka’s London walk reel on Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were in London for a family vacation, and the Bollywood actress has treated her Instagram followers to a candid reel, which features Virat and their daughter Vamika while they were strolling on the streets of London.

Anushka looked her stylish best in a denim on denim outfit, with OG sunglasses, a big floral handbag and a cup of coffee in hand.

Virat can be seen wearing beige cargo pants, black jacket, a brown cap and a black backpack, fulfilling his fatherly duties, holding the baby stroller.

In the video, Virat can also be seen turning photographer for Anushka. They are seen travelling in the London Metro. The video ends with Anushka dropping her coffee cup into a dustbin.

The actress captioned the reel video with the words, “London city & coffee walks. PS – that coffee lasted me a while.” She concluded the caption with a heart emoji.

The reel has garnered 3.9 million views, with fans showering their love on Virushka, as they are fondly called the couple.

Fans flooded the comment section with their love: “Queen,” exclaimed one. “The Woman who changed our King,” said another.

“Cheeku clicking pictures,” noted yet another fan, adding “Not missing photographer???” One of Anushka’s fans couldn’t help saying: “Most expensive and popular cameraman ever.”

Anushka-Virat had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021.

