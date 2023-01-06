Former India opener and ex-chairman of selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth has signalled out talismanic batter Virat Kohli to help other players in the team excel in their roles for the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in the country in October and November.

“What role clarity do we need to give them? Look at Ishan Kishan for example, how he hits the ball, he has even scored a double century recently. Just tell these players to go out there and play your game, don’t restrict them.

“Just like Ishan Kishan, you need two or three more players who aren’t afraid to express themselves, that’s number one. All-rounders, batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders are required in this line-up. There should be a combination of these players in the team. And what about ODI cricket? Just like Gautam Gambhir has played a major role of anchor in the past, the same way Virat Kohli will play that role this time around. He will help players like Ishan Kishan excel just as he got a century when Kishan got a double century.”

“It’s all about freedom, giving your players the freedom, do what you want, play your game even if you get out, that’s the approach the team should have,” said Srikkanth on ‘Cricket Ka Mahakumbh’ show on Star Sports.

Srikkanth, a member of the 1983 ODI World Cup winning team in England, further backed Kohli to be on top of his batting in 2023 ODI World Cup.

“First of all, the knock played by Gautam Gambhir was phenomenal, that too in the World Cup, congratulations to him, I am proud of him. Superb batting throughout the series. I am making the prediction that Virat Kohli will show us the same heroics in the 2023 World Cup,” he said.

Former chief selector also feels that Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah will be of critical importance to the Indian team during the 2023 ODI World Cup while adding Deepak Hooda will be in the reserves for him.

“My eyes will be on Hardik Pandya, I expect him to go out there and play his game. Bowl well as well as give his best at batting and fielding. Energy on the field, that’s needed and that’s what I see in Hardik Pandya. Just two important players we need, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Ravindra Jadeja is very important and so is Deepak Hooda. Washington Sundar is definitely a certainty in my opinion, Axar Patel maybe a certainty,” said Srikkanth.

“Need to work on developing Deepak Hooda, we do not need 10 overs from him, we just need three to four overs. He can be the batting all-rounder. The problem for team India now is that we lack batting all-rounders. At that time we had Yuvraj Singh who was a batting all-rounder, Sehwag another batting all-rounder. Sachin Tendulkar too used to bowl three to four overs.

We just need them to bowl three to four overs and not 10 overs. So if we get such a bowler it would be good for team India. Deepak Hooda deserves a chance to showcase his game, look at him at the IPL and then take a call on him if he needs to be there in the reserves. So Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya in my team with certainty and can try Deepak Hooda in the reserves,” he added.

