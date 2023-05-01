ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Virat wishes his ‘everything’ Anushka on b’day: Love you through thick, thin

Star cricketer Virat Kohli had the sweetest birthday wish for his “everything” and actress Anushka Sharma on her birthday on Monday.

Virat took to Instagram, where he shared a string of candid pictures of the actress and wrote a sweet message.

“Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma,” he captioned the image.

Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as ‘Virushka’ by their fans, tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first child – a daughter named Vamika in 2021.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress. The sports biopic will stream on Netflix.

