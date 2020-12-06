Virgin Atlantic to begin Pak flight operations on Dec 13

British airline Virgin Atlantic will commence its flight operations for Pakistan from December 13.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) granted approval to Virgin Atlantic to start its flight operation in response to its request made on December 2, Dawn news reported.

Virgin Atlantic is scheduled to start its flight operations for Islamabad and Lahore.

According to the schedule approved by the PCAA, the first passenger flight will take off from London on December 13 and land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport the next day.

The airline will operate four weekly flights between London and Lahore and three flights between Lon­don and Islamabad.

–IANS

ksk/