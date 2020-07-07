Zee5 officially renews ‘Virgin Bhasskar’ for Season 2

The rom-com web series “Virgin Bhasskar” has been renewed for season two.

Actor Anant Joshi, who plays the central role of Bhasskar Tripathi, said: “I am so excited and elated to hear that ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are coming up with the second season of ‘Virgin Bhasskar’. Since the release of the show, I have been receiving some really positive feedback from fans through their mails and messages speaking about how much they’ve loved the show as well as them telling me how eager they are to see what will happen ahead.”

“I am thankful to all the viewers for showering their love to every single character of the show. I have enjoyed playing Bhasskar Tripathi so much so that I was longing to live that character and to work with my fantastic co-actors all over again,” he added.

Season one saw Anant as Bhasskar Tripathi, a man who wants to lose his virginity to the love of his life. Bearing the constant taunts of being a virgin, Bhasskar channelises his frustration and feelings through an adult novel which turns out to be a bestseller. But his ‘Bad Boy’ character doesn’t go down well with his lady love Vidhi, played by Rutpanna Aishwarya.

The second season carries the story forward.