INDIA

Virgin Galactic aces first commercial space flight service on Thursday

NewsWire
0
3

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has successfully completed its long-awaited first commercial spaceflight, called “Galactic 01,” on Thursday

“Welcome back to Earth, Galactic01! Our pilots, crew and spaceship have landed smoothly at Spaceport America,” the company shared on Twitter.

Galactic 01, carrying four passengers and two pilots lifted off from Spaceport America in New Mexico after 11.00 a.m. EDT (8.30 p.m. IST) on June 29. The crew include Virgin Galactic’s astronaut Colin Bennett and Col. Walter Villadei and Lt. Col. Angelo Landolfi from the Italian Air Force and Pantaleone Carlucci, the nation’s National Research Council engineer who will collect data for a number of scientific investigations during their flight.

The two VSS Unity pilots are Mike Masucci and Nicola Pecile, and two pilots for VMS Eve.

After reaching around 50,000 feet of altitude, VMS Eve dropped VSS Unity for the spaceplane to blast its way to suborbital space, allowing passengers to experience a few moments of weightlessness.

Virgin Galactic’s start to commercial service comes after years of delays and setbacks. The success of “Galactic 01” will pave the way for the company’s second mission slated for August and then to once a month.

It will showcase the unique suborbital science lab that Virgin Galactic offers as well as help the company to use the experience as training for potential future missions to the International Space Station.

Virgin Galactic is now among aerospace companies, along with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, that can ferry paying customers to space.

Galactic 01 also carried 13 experiments for collecting medical and cosmic radiation data and studying fluid dynamics.

“Today’s #Galactic01 mission will fly 13 autonomous and human-tended experiments which examine biomedicine thermo-fluid dynamics, and the development of innovative and sustainable materials in microgravity experiments,” the company shared earlier on Twitter.

“Virgin Galactic’s research missions will usher in a new era of repeatable and reliable access to space for government and research institutions for years to come,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier in a statement.

The last Virgin Galactic spaceflight took place in July 2021 and had Virgin CEO Richard Branson, along with three other employees, on board. About 800 tickets have been sold over the past decade, with the initial batch going for $200,000 each.

Tickets now cost $450,000 per person.

2023062931527

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Draft notification issued to streamline tourist permit regime

    After Assam, Japanese Encephalitis crops up in Mizoram

    Hyundai Motor considering buying GM India’s Talegaon plant assets

    Karnataka seeks Centre’s cooperation for mineral deposits exploration