SCI-TECHWORLD

Virgin Galactic to launch first commercial flight to edge of space in June

NewsWire
0
0

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is all set to launch its next crewed flight to the edge of space by the end of May, and then its first commercial flight in June, the company has announced.

Unity 25 marks the company’s fifth spaceflight and the company’s first flight in nearly two years.

“#VirginGalactic is returning to space in late May,” the company said on Twitter.

The Unity 25 will be the company’s “final assessment of the full spaceflight system and astronaut experience,” before its first commercial flight ‘Galactic 01’ scheduled in “late June”.

However, the space tourism company did not provide a specific date.

The company has reportedly sold about 800 tickets total, including 600 at prices ranging from $200,000 to $250,000 and 200 more at $450,000, which is the current ticket price.

The Unity 25 will carry two pilots and four Virgin Galactic employees — Beth Moses, Luke Mays, Jamila Gilbert, and Christopher Huie — to the edge of space.

The new launch will involve the use of two of the company’s vehicles: the VSS Unity — for the crew and the VMS Eve — the mothership which carries Unity into space.

After reaching around 50,000 feet of altitude, Eve drops Unity before the spaceplane blasts its way to suborbital space, allowing passengers to experience a few moments of weightlessness.

The last Virgin Galactic spaceflight took place in July 2021 and had Virgin CEO Richard Branson, along with three other employees, on board.

In the last two years, the space tourism company lost money and its sister satellite launching company Virgin Orbit went bankrupt in April.

20230509-140205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia...

    Samsung Electronics appoints its 1st female president

    After Twitter, Meta announces paid verification for FB, Instagram

    Twitter expands Blue service to 6 more countries