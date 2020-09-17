Virtual exhibition on Modi’s life, ‘Know Namo’ quiz, wishes pour on NaMo App (B’Day Special)

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) On Prime Minister Narendra Modis 70th birthday, NaMo App has launched unique modules using which you can watch glimpses from PM Modis life and even send him birthday greetings.

Through this, users can Witness PM Modi’s life-story, his journey, his achievements in a never-before-seen format.

Launched on Thursday, the three sections have seen huge number of participations from people across the country. Several people have taken the virtual tour and wished PM Modi through the app.

The highlights include a special virtual exhibit for a special day.

NaMo App has launched an innovative, interactive and immersive experience for all its users. You can watch a 360-degree virtual exhibition on the life of PM Modi. There are exclusive story panels and videos too that take you through PM Modi’s life.

In addition, there is the Know NaMo Quiz. On the NaMo App, there is a special quiz, which has been launched about PM Modi and his Party. The quiz is exclusively available on the App. Users can test their knowledge about the Prime Minister. The winners will receive books signed by PM Modi himself.

Special video greetings are also available on the App. Want to wish PM Modi on his birthday? You can do that as well through the NaMo App.

You can send special greetings and express yourself how PM Modi has made your life better. To do this, just download the NaMo App and upload your greetings in just one click. This feature has become extremely popular, where scores have people have wished PM Modi on his birthday.

–IANS

san/in